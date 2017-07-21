Press release:

The Asheville Art Museum has received a $20,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) in support of the reinstallation of its Permanent Collection in the Museum’s renovated building, scheduled to open in late 2018.

The Permanent Collection installation and first catalogue of the Museum’s Permanent Collection will consider multiple and sometimes intersecting narratives in American art and will drive a diverse range of educational programs for adults and children. The project will tell the story of our area, explore our “sense of place” and the national impact Western North Carolina has on the art world.

The project will help the Museum house its collection of about 4,000 works of art and 5,000 architectural drawings, many of which have never before been exhibited. The sheer number of works will reflect the exponential growth of the Collection and the generosity of donors who have helped build a Collection that recognizes the importance of the region’s unique contributions to the national art scene.

The Museum, a springboard for life-long learning, cultural understanding and forward thinking, has designed the installation project in a way that will increase cultural awareness, foster discussion and present fresh ways of thinking about the arts, the humanities and the community with the overall goal of bringing the heritage and diversity of the region alive.