Press release from Asheville Art Museum:

ASHEVILLE–Every year consumers kick off their holiday shopping during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, starting with Black Friday and continuing through Cyber Monday. Now, there is one more exciting shopping day sandwiched between the two—Museum Store Sunday, scheduled this year for November 26.

The Asheville Art Museum is pleased to be participating in Museum Store Sunday, a day when museum stores worldwide offer relaxing, inspired shopping inside museums and cultural institutions. Holiday shoppers will not only find unique and creative gifts, but purchases will also directly support the Asheville Art Museum. Visitors will enjoy discovering one-of-a-kind stocking stuffers and local crafts, while enjoying hot chocolate, refreshments and hands-on children’s art activities.

Location: Asheville Art Museum On the Slope at 175 Biltmore Avenue

Hours: November 26, 10:00 a.m – 5:00 p.m.

Cost: Free