Press release from the Asheville City Association of Educators:

The “Our Schools Deserve Funds Now” protest, organized by the Asheville Association of Educators, will be held on Wednesday, Jan.15, in Pack Square.

When the General Assembly reconvenes in Raleigh on Jan.14, 2020 it will be the 196th day without a state budget in North Carolina. Despite growing pressure from the public school community, and the dire needs of students and schools, legislators have refused to work with Governor Cooper to fund the five demands educators made on May 1, 2019.

Lawmakers’ failure to do their duty is indefensible, and North Carolinians cannot wait any longer. Students deserve more. On Tuesday, educators will take action in Raleigh to keep the pressure on their representatives. The Asheville City Assocation of Educators and the Buncombe County Association of Educators invite all public school advocates (local teachers, school and district staff, parents, students, retired educators, and concerned community members) to join the effort to press our legislators to pass a budget that fully supports our schools and their families.

