Press release from the Asheville City Association of Educators:
The “Our Schools Deserve Funds Now” protest, organized by the Asheville Association of Educators, will be held on Wednesday, Jan.15, in Pack Square.
When the General Assembly reconvenes in Raleigh on Jan.14, 2020 it will be the 196th day without a state budget in North Carolina. Despite growing pressure from the public school community, and the dire needs of students and schools, legislators have refused to work with Governor Cooper to fund the five demands educators made on May 1, 2019.
Lawmakers’ failure to do their duty is indefensible, and North Carolinians cannot wait any longer. Students deserve more. On Tuesday, educators will take action in Raleigh to keep the pressure on their representatives. The Asheville City Assocation of Educators and the Buncombe County Association of Educators invite all public school advocates (local teachers, school and district staff, parents, students, retired educators, and concerned community members) to join the effort to press our legislators to pass a budget that fully supports our schools and their families.
Contact: Angie Cathcart
President, ACAE
ncae.acae@gmail.com
Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/483187412222197/
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.