Local author, business owner and dog behavior expert Kim Brophey, just released a revolutionary new book that will change the way people view dog behavior. Kim is a nationally-recognized, certified animal behaviorist with her own dog behavior business The Dog Door in Asheville.

In her book Meet Your Dog: The Game-Changing Guide to Understanding Your Dog’s Behavior

she reveals her comprehensive framework known as L.E.G.S (Learning, Environment, Genetics, Self) which explains the four aspects of a dog’s behavior. The knowledge in this book can dramatically change how we view and relate to dogs, with the aim of keeping misunderstood dogs out of shelters and in happy homes. This system is being adopted by the Asheville Humane Society this Spring.

Brophey will read from the book Saturday, April 14, 3 p.m. at the Asheville Mall Barnes & Noble and June 13, 6 p.m., at Malaprop’s.

If humans and dogs have coexisted for over 30,000 years, why do we still need dog training books and television shows? For dog behavior expert Kim Brophey, the answer is simple: training is only one aspect to a winning formula for understanding dogs and forming truly authentic relationships.

In her new book, Meet Your Dog: The Game-Changing Guide to Understanding Your Dog’s Behavior, Brophey has developed a revolutionary, comprehensive framework known as L.E.G.S (Learning, Environment, Genetics, Self) which explains the four aspects of a dog’s behavior. While most dog “training” books focus on the Learning aspect, they overlook the other components of L.E.G.S. When these four aspects are in balance, they work in harmony, but if not, they can create disruptive behavior, “disobedience” or lead to the dog being surrendered to a shelter. Additionally, Brophey details ten genetic breed categories (with tips on how to identify dominant traits of mixed-breeds) that will lead owners to understanding their specific dog and developing a plan for working with it.

Never before has an approach looked at our canine companions in such a holistic manner, providing owners with their “ah-hah” moment of understanding. Meet Your Dog can change the life of every dog owner, and lead to happier human-canine relationships.