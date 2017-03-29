Press release:

The Asheville Ballet and the Asheville Academy of Ballet present a Master Class in Contemporary and Modern techniques with visiting New York artist Shauna Sorensen Wednesday, April 12th from 5:00-6:30pm at the Asheville Ballet studios at 4 Weaverville Hwy, Asheville, NC 28804.

Thanks to generous patronage in support of the Asheville Ballet’s scholarship fund, and as part of our commitment to provide international dance opportunities, we are excited to offer this Master Class to our entire Western North Carolina dance community free of charge (donations are accepted)!

Ms. Sorensen is currently a member of In-Sight Dance Company under the direction of Leeanne M. G-Bowley and a past member of LiNK The Movement under the direction of Ginger Cox. Shauna Sorensen and Dancers first premièred in 2010 at The Ailey City Group Theater in New York City. The company has presented works at The Queens Fringe Festival, The Quarterly Arts Soiree at Webster Hall, Dixon Place Presents Fast Forward, In-Sight Dance Company’s “Suite Summer”, The Rebound Dance Festival in New Haven, CT., Identically Different Dance, Translate: The Voices of Dance/JChen Project, and The DUMBO Dance Festival.

The Master Class will be held at The Asheville Ballet’s state-of-the-art studio, equipped with a 2,000 square foot resilient, safe dance floor, surround mirrors, and a baby grand piano.

4 Weaverville Hwy

Asheville, NC 28804

This class is open to all area ballet, modern, and jazz students and adult dancers (ages 10 and up) – intermediate, advanced, and professional – and pre-registration is recommended. The class is free, and donations are accepted. Please e-mail us at ashevilleballet@att.net or call 828-252-4761.

The Asheville Ballet, a non-profit professional company, produces an annual, three performance season, including Spring into Dance: A Movement Bouquet (May 26-27), The Nutcracker, and our free show outdoors at Pack Square Park in late September. www.ashevilleballet.com