Press release from TerraVitaFest:

The Asheville-based Blind Pig Supper Club will return to Raleigh on Sunday, May 7. Eight chefs from across the state will work in tandem to present an eight-course meal during “Eve of the Eighth.” The dinner will celebrate 2017 as the eighth year of the TerraVita Food & Drink Festival. The “8” theme will appear visually on diners’ plates and in the selection and sourcing of local ingredients.

The participating chefs are:

Steve Goff

Brinehaus Meat & Provisions, Raleigh

Kim Hunter

Kimbap Café, Raleigh

Matthew Krenz

The Asbury, Charlotte

Phoebe Lawless

Scratch, Durham

Mike Moore

The Blind Pig Supper Club, Asheville

Dean Neff

PinPoint Restaurant, Wilmington

Jeff Seizer

Royale, Raleigh

Jamie Swofford

The Chef’s Farmer, Shelby

Based in Asheville and founded in 2011, The Blind Pig Supper Club is an established chef network that produces creative dining experiences and collaborative tasting menus as a catalyst for community and charitable fundraising. The supper club is “underground,” meaning venues remain undisclosed until 48 hours prior to the event, and guests don’t know what is on the menu until they arrive. The dinners typically sell out quickly. Gratuity is not included in the $88 ticket price for the May 7 dinner, which begins at 6 p.m. The event is “bring your own beverage” – wine and beer are permitted, while hard liquor is prohibited. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit theblindpigsupperclub.com or terravitafest.com.

At the dinner, guests will be the first to find out what TerraVita has in store when it returns to Chapel Hill and the surrounding areas Oct. 18-21. TerraVita has grown from a single tasting event into an annual four-day festival led by James Beard Foundation-nominated chefs, nationally-acclaimed cookbook authors, award-winning journalists and food artisans, winemakers, baristas, craft brewers and distillers. It’s been named one of the “10 Southern Food Festivals You Need to Taste” by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and is one of the country’s leading events focused on sustainable food and drink. TerraVita lives its mission by producing a zero waste event.

Tickets to TerraVita 2017’s various events will go on sale at 10 p.m. EST, following the Blind Pig dinner. Proceeds from the May 7 event will benefit the TerraVita Educational Foundation, which supports nutritional education and works with organizations that support access to safe, fresh food.

For updates on TerraVita 2017, go to terravitafest.com and follow @TerraVitaFest on Twitter and Instagram, and TerraVita Food & Drink Festival on Pinterest and Facebook. For Blind Pig updates, go to theblindpigsupperclub.com, and follow @blindpigavl on Twitter, @theblindpigsupperclub on Instagram and The Blind Pig on Facebook.