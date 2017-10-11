We hope you’ll join us at Asheville BookWorks for a fabulous evening of poetry and printing this Saturday night. The always marvelous Jericho Brown will be reading. He’s a poet not to be missed. If you haven’t been to a Vandercooked event yet, they’re great, with excellent poets and broadsides for the audience to print.



Jericho Brown is the recipient of a Whiting Writers Award and fellowships from the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University and the National Endowment for the Arts. His poems have appeared in The New Republic, The New Yorker, and The Best American Poetry. His first book, Please (New Issues 2008), won the American Book Award, and his second book, The New Testament (Copper Canon 2014), won the Anisfield-Wolf Book Award and was named one of the best books of the year by Library Journal, Coldfront, and Academy of American Poets. He is an associate professor in English and creative writing at Emory University in Atlanta.

Malaprop’s will be selling books at the event. It’s going to be a great night!

Vandercooked Poetry Nights



Saturday, October 14, 2017: Jericho Brown



Broadside printing at 7 p.m.



Reading at 7:30 p.m.

Asheville BookWorks

428 1/2 Haywood Road

West Asheville, NC

(828) 255-8444