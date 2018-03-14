From Asheville BookWorks:
THIRD FRIDAYS: A Decade of Communion and Critique
OPENING RECEPTION
APRIL 5, 2018 – from 5:30 –7:30pm
Exhibition Dates: April 5 – May 29, 2018
In the beginning there was….a loose group of artists who committed to meet regularly with the general goals of review, critique, encouragement, and support. These friends make art – with fiber, papier maché, clay, on paper, bound into small editions or unique artist books taking on everything from personal challenges to global concerns. Inspired by each other and the world around them no material is safe from their employ, no topic is off limits.
Colloquially called the Crit Group – these creative folk have been meeting on the third Friday of each month since 2007. Each session they share new ideas, creative struggles, work in progress or finished pieces. The format is holistic and democratic: everyone talks, offering thoughts, impressions, suggestions, and references, guiding each other through the many stages of developing work. Naturally, over the years, unbreakable bonds of camaraderie have formed that serve to strengthen their original commitment.
Join us to honor this group of talented folks who call the Asheville area home. You may recognize their work or discover new art to explore. You may recognize their work and feel at home. All of these artists are our neighbors; they generate creative waves throughout this community. The exhibit will include new works, work in progress, as well as pieces from the archives. The exhibition also shares personal statements and bios for each artist.
They are: Lisa Blackburn, Clara Boza, Margaret Couch Cogswell, Laurie Corral, Gwen Diehn, Michelle Francis, Heather Allen Hietala, and Laura Ladendorf
About Asheville BookWorks
Founded in 2004, Asheville BookWorks is home to a vibrant book arts and printmaking community where learning and discourse are fostered through classes and exhibits, all sharing a common appreciation of print, book arts, and creativity. More information is available at www.ashevillebookworks.com.
