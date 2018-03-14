THIRD FRIDAYS: A Decade of Communion and Critique

OPENING RECEPTION

APRIL 5, 2018 – from 5:30 –7:30pm

Exhibition Dates: April 5 – May 29, 2018

In the beginning there was….a loose group of artists who committed to meet regularly with the general goals of review, critique, encouragement, and support. These friends make art – with fiber, papier maché, clay, on paper, bound into small editions or unique artist books taking on everything from personal challenges to global concerns. Inspired by each other and the world around them no material is safe from their employ, no topic is off limits.

“Tangential” by Heather Hietala. 9.5″ x 14.5″ x 2”, porcelain, oxides, steel, Japanese paper, ink, thread. Photo by Dyann Myers; courtesy of Asheville BookWorks

Colloquially called the Crit Group – these creative folk have been meeting on the third Friday of each month since 2007. Each session they share new ideas, creative struggles, work in progress or finished pieces. The format is holistic and democratic: everyone talks, offering thoughts, impressions, suggestions, and references, guiding each other through the many stages of developing work. Naturally, over the years, unbreakable bonds of camaraderie have formed that serve to strengthen their original commitment.

Join us to honor this group of talented folks who call the Asheville area home. You may recognize their work or discover new art to explore. You may recognize their work and feel at home. All of these artists are our neighbors; they generate creative waves throughout this community. The exhibit will include new works, work in progress, as well as pieces from the archives. The exhibition also shares personal statements and bios for each artist.

They are: Lisa Blackburn, Clara Boza, Margaret Couch Cogswell, Laurie Corral, Gwen Diehn, Michelle Francis, Heather Allen Hietala, and Laura Ladendorf

About Asheville BookWorks