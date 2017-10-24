Press release from Asheville Buncombe Food Policy Council:

Food Policy Action Plan launch event and celebration of 2017 achievements

Asheville, NC – Asheville Buncombe Food Policy Council is pleased to invite the public to celebrate accomplishments and launch the 2017 Food Policy Action Plan. The Meeting of the Whole will be an opportunity to begin work planning around recommended action steps at the municipal and grassroots levels. The event will feature dinner, updates, and collaborative action planning and will be held on Tuesday, November 14th from 5:30-8PM at Stephens Lee Recreation Center, 30 George Washington Carver Avenue, Asheville.

The purpose of the meeting is to bring together stakeholders to celebrate 2017’s regional food movement successes, present the revised Food Policy Action Plan that is being put forward to Asheville City Council, and harness the expertise and creativity of the group to initiate focus area work planning. The 2017 Food Policy Action Plan is an ambitious vision for cross-sector collaboration calling on municipal leadership and grassroots partnerships to address complex issues that inform and impact our food system. The Plan was created through review and evaluation of progress on the 2013 Food Action Plan adopted by City Council, comparative analysis of other regional food plans, and a community feedback and input process.

“We’re thrilled to enter the next phase of community engagement as we plan for implementation of the 2017 Food Policy Action Plan,” says Kiera Bulan, Coordinator of the Asheville Buncombe Food Policy Council. “By adopting the Plan, the City of Asheville is positioned to be a leader in municipal food policy planning and innovative program development to improve food access, distribution, and farmland preservation.”

At the Meeting of the Whole community members can get up to speed on current ABFPC work, further develop ideas and priorities articulated through the Food Policy Action Planning process, and help the Food Policy Council and partner organizations develop action steps for leadership on specific items.

“The City of Asheville actively supports the growth of our local food system,” says Amber Weaver, Sustainability Officer for the City of Asheville. “During the last year, the City has actively engaged with the Asheville Buncombe Food Policy Council to produce the revised 2017 Food Policy Goals and Action Plan. The Office of Sustainability looks forward to the next steps in determining the City’s best actions in support of the food system.”

The Asheville Buncombe Food Policy Council was formed in 2011 and works to identify, propose and advocate for policies, financial appropriations, and innovative solutions to improve and protect our local food system in order to advance economic development, social justice, environmental sustainability, and community resilience.