News release from the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce:

The WomanUP Awards are just around the corner, and we’re thrilled to honor the extraordinary women who’ve made significant impacts in our community. This year’s nominees represent excellence across various fields, from trailblazing entrepreneurs to visionary nonprofit leaders.

Check out our latest blog post to learn more about these inspiring women and their remarkable achievements. Cast your vote for your favorite nominees in most categories by Friday, September 13th. Let’s come together to celebrate their contributions and support their continued success!