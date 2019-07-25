Press release from the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce:
Media are invited to a reception celebrating the installation of three new sculptures on Wednesday, July 31, at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheville Chamber’s Visitor Center (36 Montford Ave.) Local artists DeWayne Barton and Pamela Holthouser will talk about their work and inspiration. Tracey Morgan of Tracey Morgan Gallery will represent artist Ralston Fox Smith, who is unable to attend the event. The three works were selected this spring after a call for submissions conducted by the Asheville Chamber in collaboration with Lenoir-Rhyne University and adé PROJECT.
The sculptures are:
- “Community Accountability Plan, The New Green Book” by DeWayne Barton
- “Harmony” by Pamela Holthouser
- “Sage II” by Ralston Fox Smith
Featured on the Asheville Visitor Center lawn, these sculptures are a reflection of the diverse voices and experiences of these Asheville artists. For more information, contact Erin Leonard at eleonard@ashevillechamber.org or 828-258-6131.
