Press release from organizers:

Ikebana Meeting at the Folk Art Center, October 24, 2017, 10 am. Free and open to the public.

“The Joy of Baskets” – Three Schools of Thought: Ohara, Ichiyo and Sogetsu

Presented by Diane Harker of the Ohara School, Sue Grier of the Ichiyo School and Susan Cano of the Sogetsu School.

Using fall materials, the arrangements that will be created for the October program will celebrate the colors and textures of the season. The choice of bamboo baskets will prevail. In the Fall, generally dark baskets are recommended along with wild berries and vines. Also, it is said that the combination of a bamboo basket and autumn flowers and grasses makes for quintessential ikebana arrangements.

The Ohara School emphasizes seasonal qualities, natural growth processes, and the beauty of natural environments. The Ichiyo School seeks to give the viewer an experience with nature that is unexpected, stimulating and profound. The Sogetsu School believes that anyone can arrange ikebana anywhere, and with anything.

Susan Cano – Riji in the Sogetsu School

Sue Grier – Associate Master in the Ichiyo School

Diane Harker – 2nd Degree Master in the Ohara School

Ikebana provides a well matched creative expression for modern Asheville as it combines nature, reflection/meditation, and art.