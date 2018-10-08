Press release from Asheville Chevrolet:

Asheville Chevrolet would like to invite the public to join them this October for the #IDriveFor event. #IDriveFor is a fundraiser to help find a cure for breast cancer. For every #AshevilleChevyDrives4 on Instagram and Twitter, the national Chevrolet Corporation will be donating $5 to the Hope Chest for Women. Because this cause is so near and dear to their hearts, Asheville Chevrolet will be hosting a breast cancer fundraiser on Thursday, October 18, 2018 from 6 -8 p.m., featuring live entertainment by Jesse Berry & Kelly Jones, Logan Marie Ledford and Owen High School Female Acapella group “Fourmata.” Park Ridge Health, the Citizen Times (part of the USA Today Network), 106.9 The Light (Blue Ridge Broadcasting), ABC News 13 (WLOS) and Ingles Markets proudly sponsor this event.

Asheville Chevrolet will also have pink ribbon flyers available for purchase, proudly displayed in their windows for the entire month of October.

Asheville Chevrolet is partnering with Park Ridge Health to educate people about breast cancer prevention, ways to seek medical solutions and counseling. “Park Ridge Health is excited to be part of the #IDriveFor event and its goal to increase awareness about breast cancer and to raise funds to support patients through their cancer battles,” said Jimm Bunch, Park Ridge Health President & CEO. “We see the benefits of programs like this in the women who come to our nationally accredited breast center after detecting a cancer early, thanks to educational efforts that led them to have a mammogram.”

Along with entertainment, the event will include food and refreshments, all sponsored by Ingles. There will also have a silent auction and raffles with items donated from across our community.

Asheville Chevrolet is making a difference in the local area by matching up to $1,500 to donate to The Hope Chest for Women. The Hope Chest is a local non-profit that provides women who are going through breast cancer with resources, referrals, education on cancer prevention, in addition to community and financial support. Cancer has affected everyone, even at Asheville Chevrolet. The mother of Asheville Chevrolet owner Mac Alonzo was affected by breast cancer along with Executive Manager Stan Anders, a cancer survivor. “It is our responsibility to do everything possible to find a cure for this horrible disease that affects so many of us or our loved ones. It is a privilege for Asheville Chevrolet to participate in this worthy endeavor to raise funds for cancer research and a cure,” said Anders

The event is a kid-friendly event, so bring the whole family to enjoy some local food and entertainment. Please help make a difference in WNC by attending #IDriveFor! Asheville Chevrolet is thankful for sponsors Park Ridge Health, the Citizen Times (part of the USA Today Network), 106.9 The Light (Blue Ridge Broadcasting), ABC News 13 (WLOS) and Ingles Markets.