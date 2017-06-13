Press release from Asheville Christian Academy:
SWANNANOA, NC: This summer, enroll your elementary and middle school aged children in one of Asheville Christian Academy’s Summer EXCEL Sports camps. The EXCEL program provides the young athlete the opportunity to develop athletic skills, team play, and a competitive spirit with a Christian perspective. ACA’s athletics camps are open to all young athletes and are conducted by proven coaches. The ACA camp experience in instructional, competitive, and fun!
Asheville Christian Academy is offering the following camps. Each camp is $80.
Boys’ and Girls’ Soccer: 5pm – 8pm, Monday, June 12 – Thursday, June 15, grades 3-8.
Boys’ Baseball: 9am – 12pm, Monday, June 19 – Thursday, June 22, grades 3-8.
Girls’ Softball: 9am – 12pm, Monday, June 19 – Thursday, June 22, grades 2-6.
Boys’ Basketball: 9am – 12pm, Monday, June 26 – Thursday, June 29, grades 2-8.
Girls’ Basketball: 1pm – 4pm, Monday, June 26 – Thursday, June 29, grades 2-8.
Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country: 9am – 12pm, Monday, July 24 – Thursday, July 27, grades 4-8.
Girls’ Volleyball: 9am – 12pm, Monday, July 31 – Thursday, August 3, grades 3-8.
To register, call (828) 581-2202, or email torri.render@acalion.org. Pre-registration is required, but a full refund may be returned with a one week notice prior to the camp(s) start
