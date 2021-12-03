News release from Asheville City Schools:

On behalf of James Carter, Chairman of the Asheville City Board of Education, please see below for an important update.

I wanted to personally reach out to let you know that the Board will be hosting a Special Called Meeting on Tuesday, December 7th at 5:00 PM in the Board Room located at 85 Mountain Street. The purpose of this meeting will be to hold a public hearing related to the possible relocation of Asheville Primary School to the campus of either Hall Fletcher Elementary School or Montford North Star Academy starting in the 2022-23 school year.

Relocation means that staff and students would be moved to a new location. If the Board votes to use this model, Asheville Primary would continue to be a separate school, with a separate principal, co-located with another school on a single campus. This model is currently used by Asheville High School and SILSA, which are separate schools sharing a single campus.

The School

Board will receive information about the possible move during its December 6th Work Session and looks forward to hearing YOUR comments during its December 7th Public Hearing.

Sign up for in-person public comment will be set up outside the Board Room starting at 4:30 PM. Speakers will receive detailed instructions on public hearing protocols upon their arrival. However, please know that in-person speakers will have three minutes.

All remarks must be limited to the issue of the possible transfer of Asheville Primary students and staff. The School Board will also accept written comments on this topic.

Any such written comments must be emailed to ashley.thublin@acsgmail.net by 5:00 PM on December 7, 2021. Written comments will be public records and will be forwarded to School Board members but will not be read aloud at any meeting.

Comments can be made in person or by email. There will NOT be an option to make public comments virtually on Tuesday.

Please understand that no action will be taken on December 6th or December 7th. The School Board will be making a decision about the possible move during its Regular Meeting on December 13th.