Press release from City of Asheville:

Design will move forward for a new fire station planned on a property at 316 Broadway St. near Mount Clare Avenue.

At their Nov. 12 meeting, Asheville City Council authorized a $407,567 contract for expansion of design services of Fire Station 13 by Charlotte-based ADW Architects. The funding was already included in the City’s Capital Improvement Program budget for this fiscal year.

The facility will include three fire truck apparatus bays, an Emergency Operations Center, an administration space to be used by public safety operations, and a community room. It will also serve the joint use of the Fire and Police Departments and will help to improve the service response in the Five Points, Montford, UNC-Asheville, and Richmond Hill communities.

In March and then again in June the City held meetings with the nearby neighborhoods to gather input on this facility. In May , the City launched a visual preference survey and invited the public to participate. Find the results at this link.

Building plans for construction of Fire Station 13 are progressing. Construction may begin about a year and is expected to take about a year to complete. More details are available at this informational webpage about the project.

Construction of this new station will be an asset to the City and increase safety response times to the nearby neighborhoods. This project is in keeping with City Council’s stated strategic priorities of a clean and healthy environment and a financially resilient City.