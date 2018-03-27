Press release from the City of Asheville:

The Asheville City Council will hold a special called meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 29, 2018, in the Council Chamber of City Hall, located at 70 Court Plaza.

The purpose of this meeting is to hold a closed session:

1. To consider the qualifications, competence, performance, character, fitness, or conditions of appointment of an individual public officer or employee; to hear or investigate a complaint, charge, or grievance by or against an individual public officeroremployee. The statutory authorization is contained in N.C.Gen.Stat.§ 143-318.11(a)(6); and to prevent the disclosure of information that is confidential pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. § 160A-168, the Personnel Privacy Act. The statutory authorization is contained in N.C. Gen. Stat. § 143-318.11(a)(1);

2. To consult with an attorney employed by the City about matters with respect to which the attorney-client privilege between the City and its attorney must be preserved. The statutory authorization is contained in N.C. Gen. Stat. § 143-318.11(a)(3);

3. To prevent the disclosure of information that is privileged or confidential pursuant to the law of this State or the United States, or not considered a public record within the meaning of Chapter 132 of the General Statutes. The statutory authorization is contained in N.C. Gen. Stat. § 143-318.11(a)(1); and

4. To plan, conduct, or hear reports concerning investigation of alleged criminal misconduct. The statutory authorization is contained in N.C. Gen. Stat. § 143-318.11(a)(7).