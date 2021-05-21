Press release from the city of Asheville:

For safety and to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, Asheville City Council meetings remain virtual at this time and accessible to the public in accordance with N.C. General Statute § 166A-19.24(f). This includes the 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 meeting.

The agenda is posted at this link.

You can watch City Council meetings live through the city’s Virtual Engagement Hub or via the city’s YouTube channel.

For specific instructions on how to sign up for public comment for the regular meeting by phone, provide comment in advance or within 24 hours of the Council meeting, visit this link. There you will also find City Council’s Rules of Decorum for public comment. The deadline to sign up for public comment is 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 25.

These remote format City Council meetings are a temporary measure for the health and safety of everyone, as we collectively work through social distancing techniques to prevent the spread of COVID-19, taking into consideration guidance from the CDC, N.C. Department of Health and Human Service and Buncombe County Health and Human Services.

The top priorities are the safety of our community and to slow the spread of COVID-19.

We continue to coordinate City response with Buncombe County and State officials. These actions are all designed with public health in mind, as we pull together to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.