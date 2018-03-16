Press release from the city of Asheville:

On March 15, City Manager Gary Jackson announced these changes to management assignments:

Equity and Inclusion Office: Based on the Council’s Blue Ribbon Task Force recommendation, this new office will be created and report directly to the City Manager.

Interim Assistant City Manager: HR Director Peggy Rowe will serve in this capacity. Departments reporting to Ms. Rowe will include HR, IT, General Services, Internal Audit and the Office of Sustainability.

Interim Human Resources Director: Assistant HR Director Jaime Joyner will serve in this capacity.

Capital Projects Director: Jade Dundas will resume full responsibility for the capital projects management and bond program transparency.

Assistant City Manager: Cathy Ball will continue in this role, supervising directors of Public Works, Capital Projects, Water Resources, Transportation, Planning, Economic and Community Development, Development Services and Parks & Recreation.

City Manager: Departments reporting to the City Manager will now include Police, Fire, Finance, Communication and Public Engagement, as well as the new Office of Equity and Inclusion.

