Press release from the city of Asheville:
On March 15, City Manager Gary Jackson announced these changes to management assignments:
Equity and Inclusion Office: Based on the Council’s Blue Ribbon Task Force recommendation, this new office will be created and report directly to the City Manager.
Interim Assistant City Manager: HR Director Peggy Rowe will serve in this capacity. Departments reporting to Ms. Rowe will include HR, IT, General Services, Internal Audit and the Office of Sustainability.
Interim Human Resources Director: Assistant HR Director Jaime Joyner will serve in this capacity.
Capital Projects Director: Jade Dundas will resume full responsibility for the capital projects management and bond program transparency.
Assistant City Manager: Cathy Ball will continue in this role, supervising directors of Public Works, Capital Projects, Water Resources, Transportation, Planning, Economic and Community Development, Development Services and Parks & Recreation.
City Manager: Departments reporting to the City Manager will now include Police, Fire, Finance, Communication and Public Engagement, as well as the new Office of Equity and Inclusion.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.