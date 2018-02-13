Press release from the city of Asheville:

Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer announces City Manager Gary Jackson’s retirement:

Gary Jackson today is publicly announcing his retirement as City Manager of Asheville.

Gary has served Asheville faithfully and effectively since June 27, 2005. He has served with dignity and integrity. The City of Asheville owes Gary a huge debt of gratitude for his leadership and effectiveness throughout his tenure. We will miss Gary greatly and wish him luck as he moves forward into retirement.

City Council regards the hiring of the city manager as one of its most critical duties. My colleagues and I are committed to hiring the most effective replacement possible.

City Council will discuss the finalization of Gary’s tenure with the City as well as the outlines of the search and hiring process during our closed session at today’s City Council meeting.

I expect to be able to provide more details tomorrow.