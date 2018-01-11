Press release from the city of Asheville:

ASHEVILLE — Asheville City government offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 15, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Here is a look at City services affected and a special event downtown that day.

Trash and recycling

Though city offices will be closed, Sanitation Services will run on schedule. Residential trash and recycling will be collected as normal on Jan. 15, though brush will not be collected. Brush collection will resume Jan. 16. The city’s Sanitation Services office will be closed Jan. 15 but residents who may be missed during collection can call the city’s customer service line at 828-251-1122.

ART bus service

The city of Asheville ART service routes and facilities will operate on a reduced holiday schedule, which is same as the Sunday schedule. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is one of six days ART runs on a reduced holiday schedule. New this year is that the holiday schedule is extended to all ART bus routes. For route information or service alerts, visit RidetheART.com.

U.S. Cellular Center

The U.S. Cellular Center will be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The USCC box office will reopen at 10 a.m. Jan. 16. Ticket purchases can still be made through TicketMaster.

Parks & Recreation

The Tempie Avery Montford Center and Stephens-Lee Recreation Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 15. All other recreation centers will be closed.

The following specialized recreation facilities will be open:

City parks will be open regular hours as will the Asheville Golf Course, Asheville Skate Park and the Western North Carolina Nature Center.

Riverside Cemetery gates will be open, though the cemetery office will be closed Jan. 15.

Special event downtown

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 15, there will be a street procession for the Martin Luther King Jr. Peace March from St. James AME Church, 44 Hildebrand St., to Pack Square Park. Motorists and bicyclists should be aware of rolling street closures to accommodate the marchers. The church is off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive not far from the College Street intersection.

Emergency response and water-related issues

Water Resources staff will be available for water-related emergencies 24 hours a day over the holiday weekend. Customers can call the customer service line at 828-251-1122 to report water related emergencies, leaks, breaks, and no water calls.

All public safety services, including police, fire and emergency response, will operate according to normal schedule — 24 hours a day, seven days a week.