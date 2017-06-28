Press release from the city of Asheville:

Asheville City government offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday

Trash and recycling collection

Asheville Sanitation will collect trash and recycling on July 4. This is a B week. Residents should have their trash and recycling bins out by 7 a.m. for collection.

Bus service on a holiday schedule

ART bus service routes and facilities will operate on a partial holiday schedule on July 4. The schedule is attached. The Independence Day holiday is one of six holidays throughout the calendar year that ART offers service. For more route information, visit RidetheART.com.

Independence Day celebration street closings

North Pack Square will close at 2 p.m. July 3 for installation of the Air Dogs pool and will remain closed through Tuesday, July 4, for the Ingles Independence Day Celebration that runs from 2-10 p.m. in Pack Square Park. All other streets through Pack Square Park (South Pack Square, Court Plaza, South Market, North and South Spruce) will be closed to traffic beginning at 6 a.m. July 4 and will remain closed until midnight.

College and North Spruce streets will be closed at approximately 8:30 p.m. July 4 and will remain closed until the end of the fireworks display.

Parks & Recreation facilities

The City’s three pools will be open on July 4: Recreation Park Pool, Malvern Hills Pool and the Walton Street Pool.

All City of Asheville Parks & Recreation Department recreation centers will be closed, including the City’s Summer Playground Program and youth and adult athletic programs.

The following specialized recreation facilities also will be open: City parks, the Asheville Golf Course, Asheville Skate Park, Aston Park Tennis Center and the Western North Carolina Nature Center. For hours of operation and other information about the WNC Nature Center, visit wncnaturecenter.com.

Riverside Cemetery offices will be closed July 4, though the cemetery itself will be open.

U.S. Cellular Center

The U.S. Cellular Center offices and box office will close July 3-4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Tickets for all U.S. Cellular Center events are available online at ticketmaster.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000. Event information line is 828-259-5736. Contact information for specific staff members, questions or booking inquiries can be found at USCellularCenterAsheville.com. The facility and box office and offices will reopen at 10 a.m. July 5.

Other services

Water Resources staff will be available for water related emergencies 24 hours a day over the holiday weekend. Customers can call the customer service line at 828-251-1122 to report water related emergencies, leaks, breaks and no water calls.

All public safety services, including police, fire and emergency response, will operate according to normal schedule – 24 hours a day, seven days a week.