Press release from Asheville City Schools:

At this time, we will not be providing universal remote learning options like we did during the 2020 – 2021 school year because the Toolkit no longer includes Options A, B and C. Because we do not have an established virtual academy, our hope is to have as many students learning in our school buildings as possible. With face-to-face instruction, our schools offer a safe, productive educational environment with opportunities for social-emotional support, academic support, diverse enrichment through arts and athletics as well as no-cost, nutritious meals. In order to do this, safety measures have been put in place.

According to Buncombe County Health and Human Services, if we require universal masking, maintain proper physical distance, and frequently wash our hands, we anticipate the number of students who have to quarantine this year will be limited.

Additional safety measures our district is taking include but are not limited to:

-Classrooms and high-touch surface areas will be cleaned daily.

-We have made some improvements to our air ventilation systems and are continuing to upgrade filters this school year.

-At least three feet of distance should be maintained between students, while staff should maintain six feet between students and other adults.

-When actively eating, six feet of physical distance should be maintained, and lunches will be eaten outside whenever possible. If the weather does not allow outdoor dining, assigned seating indoors will be required.

-Although Asheville City Schools will no longer require daily symptom screenings, we are asking families and staff to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. Students, teachers and staff who have symptoms of COVID-19, should stay home and be referred to their healthcare provider for testing and further care.

-We encourage our staff and students over the age 12 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations are the “leading public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic,” so make plans to attend one of Buncombe County’s no-cost, upcoming vaccine events.

As we begin the 2021 – 2022 school year, our local health department will continue to lead our contact tracing and case investigation efforts, and their staff will determine if quarantine is required and for how long.

Based on current guidance, if a student tests positive for COVID-19, all other students who are close contacts will likely not have to quarantine, if they have consistently followed mask and distancing protocols. This change from previous health recommendations was a primary reason why our Board of Education voted for universal masking for all students and staff.

Despite the strenuous safety measures our district is putting in place, we know that community spread is likely to impact Asheville City Schools. Therefore, please know students and staff will be required to quarantine for the following reasons:

-They test positive for COVID-19

-They have symptoms of COVID-19

-They are deemed a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and are required to quarantine by Buncombe County Health and Human Services

INSTRUCTION WHILE IN QUARANTINE:

If your child contracts COVID-19, has COVID-19 symptoms or is required to quarantine, please know our staff will:

-Communicate with you on an individual basis about your child’s missed instruction

-Work with your family to answer questions as they come up

-Ensure your child has access to the coursework that they miss

For additional details about our academic response if your child is quarantined or tests positive for COVID-19, click here. Please understand these scenarios are subject to change based on revised guidance from our local health department and the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit.

Additionally, if your child needs to be out of school for four or more weeks due to medical reasons, including lingering COVID-19 symptoms or a medical condition considered high-risk for COVID-19, they may request Homebound Services. Please contact your school for additional information about Homebound Procedures.