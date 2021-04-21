Press release from Asheville City Schools:

Asheville City Schools’ Preschool Program is dedicated to building future cougars who are ready for Kindergarten. As we look to Fall 2021, the program will be moving classrooms across six sites, which include:

● The Lonnie D. Burton Center behind the Arthur R. Edington Education & Career Center

● Maple Crest at the former Lee Walker Heights

● Hall Fletcher Elementary School

● Ira B. Jones Elementary School

● Isaac Dickson Elementary School

● Lucy S. Herring Elementary School

● Future classrooms will be at the Pisgah View Community Center, additional details will follow

Asheville City Schools is excited to partner with the Housing Authority of the City of Asheville as we make our move to community-based sites.

The Maple Crest and Lonnie D. Burton Center sites were selected based on the district’s continued commitment to increase equitable enrollment. With classrooms located in the very neighborhoods of students who will benefit most from a strong early education foundation, Asheville City Schools hopes to remove current accessibility barriers while also increasing parent-engagement opportunities.

Increasing elementary school offerings is also in alignment with the district’s current strategic plan and goal of having Pre-K classrooms at each elementary school, as four out of five elementary schools will have Pre-K classrooms starting the 2021-2022 school year.

Regardless of which site a parent selects for their child, our earliest learners will receive a high-quality, educational experience, and their interests will continue to guide our teacher’s interactive, hands-on approach to learning.

Starting Fall 2021, the Preschool Program will also be offering free transportation both to and from school and will continue to serve breakfast, lunch and a snack at no additional cost to families.

Ready to enroll your child? Click here to complete the Preschool Program’s Interest Form, or call (828) 545-1646 for more information. Additionally, we invite you to join us during one of the upcoming outreach events. The Preschool Program will be partnering with Chosen to host three community-based celebrations complete with family-friendly fun, food, raffles and giveaways. Dates are currently being determined and will be shared once they’ve been solidified.