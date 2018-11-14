Press release from Asheville City Schools:

Asheville City Schools will be operating on a two-hour delay for all students and staff members tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 15. Below is a copy of the message that went out to our families moments ago.

Please know we are currently watching local, state and national weather reports. Inclement weather has been predicted for our area.

Due to these potential winter weather hazards combined with icy roads and sleet, Asheville City Schools will be operating on a two-hour delay for all students and staff members tomorrow, Thursday, November 15th.

No buses will run on our designated “icy roads.” Historically, these roads are prone to ice over making it dangerous to safely travel on a school bus. The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority.

All other buses will be running their regular routes, just two hours later.

A grab-and-go breakfast will be available for students upon their arrival.

We will continue to monitor both local and national weather reports.

In the event of further changes, we will alert local media outlets as well as post delay and cancellation notifications on our district website, Facebook, and Twitter.

For more information, contact Ashley-Michelle Thublin at 828-273-2123 or ashley.thublin@acsgmail.net.