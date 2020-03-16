Press release from Asheville City Schools:

As a reminder, tomorrow begins our first day of at-home learning for students in Pre-K through 12th Grade. Elementary schoolers should begin working on their take-home packets, while our secondary students should start their Canvas modules on their district-provided devices.

Tomorrow is a workday for ACS staff members.

If your child is in elementary school, and you were unable to pick up their at-home packet and device for 3rd-5th Graders, our elementary campuses will be open tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17, from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. as well as Wednesday, March 18, from 12:30 – 5:30 p.m. After Wednesday, March 18, we will work directly with families to ensure devices are in each student’s hands.

Regarding our breakfast and lunch services, if your child would like to participate in our meal service, please know that it also begins tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17. Asheville City Schools will be delivering meals to the community centers at Pisgah View Apartments, Hillcrest Apartments, Klondyke Apartments and the Arthur R. Edington Education & Career Center from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Additionally, Isaac Dickson Elementary School will have a drive-thru option should families prefer a grab and go meal. Isaac Dickson’s site will be open from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Our bus drivers and school nutrition employees will be delivering hot lunches each day, with the following day’s breakfast included in the packaged meal.

We understand questions or concerns may come up during this time. Please know we are here to support each of our students. Our Asheville City Schools COVID-19 Hotline is (828)-350-6000.

Additional extensions include:

ACADEMIC SUPPORT: If you have questions about at-home assignments, please call (828) 350-6175.

TECHNOLOGY SUPPORT: If you need device guidance or have questions about internet connectivity, please call (828) 350-6181. Students can also submit tech help requests at the following link: bit.ly/student-tech-help.

FOOD/NUTRITION: If your student has special dietary needs or you’d like to learn more about our food distribution sites, please call (828) 350-6189.

STUDENT SERVICES: If your student needs additional support – mental health, school counselors, social workers – please call (828) 350-6133.

We know these are unprecedented times, and questions will continue to arise. Please know that we’re diligently working to keep you informed and will provide you with additional updates as we learn more from the Governor’s Office, Buncombe County Health and Human Services as well as the

Centers for Disease Control.