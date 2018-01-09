Celebrating 130 Years of Asheville City Schools

For 130 years, Asheville City Schools has been a mainstay of education and community both in Western North Carolina and throughout the state.

In September 1887, at a cost of $6,000, the Board of Education bought the “lease and improvements” rights of Asheville Military Academy. It was located on the present day site of Montford North Star Academy.

Dr. Philander Claxton was elected its first superintendent. One hundred and forty desks were ordered. Textbooks were adopted; a census was taken, and rules for operation were listed.

Then, in January 1888, two schools were opened, serving about 750 students. However, more pupils reported than could be accommodated, and grades were limited to just first through fifth grades. That first term lasted 90 days.

It’s 13 decades later, and Asheville City Schools has continued with its longstanding tradition of Excellence with Equity.

The district will celebrate this noteworthy accomplishment with a community breakfast on Tuesday, January 16 at 9 a.m. It will take place in the Asheville City Schools Board of Education Room located at 85 Mountain Street.

In addition to being treated to a performance by the Asheville Middle School Jazz Band, attendees will hear reflections from community members that have played a major role in the district’s success.

We are proud to be a part of Asheville City Schools, a district that promotes excellence for all staff and students.