Press release from Asheville City Schools:
ASHEVILLE — The safety of our students and staff members is always Asheville City Schools’ top priority.
Therefore, due to the winter weather advisory and impending snowfall, Asheville City Schools will be closed for all students today, Friday, Dec. 8. It will be an optional teacher workday for staff members.
All events scheduled for tonight — including the basketball game and Asheville High School Theatre production of “A Christmas Carol” — have been postponed.
In the event of further delays or changes, we will post delay and cancellation notifications on our website and district Facebook, Twitter and Instagram page as well as notify area media outlets.
Once again, Asheville City Schools will be closed for all students today, Friday, Dec. 8. Staff members should use extreme caution and their best judgment in deciding about the optional work day.
Press release from Buncombe County Schools:
All schools will be closed due to anticipated snowfall and potentially hazardous road conditions across the county throughout the morning hours.
Overnight, our county was placed under a winter storm warning, indicating that snowfall will be significant enough to make driving difficult for our buses, student drivers, and teachers on this early release day.
For licensed staff, it will be an optional teacher work day. Eleven- and 12-month nonlicensed employees may work or take annual leave.
Instructional assistants should not report to work.
Specific questions regarding work or leave should be directed to your supervisor.
