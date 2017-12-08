Press release from Asheville City Schools:

ASHEVILLE — The safety of our students and staff members is always Asheville City Schools’ top priority.

Therefore, due to the winter weather advisory and impending snowfall, Asheville City Schools will be closed for all students today, Friday, Dec. 8. It will be an optional teacher workday for staff members.

All events scheduled for tonight — including the basketball game and Asheville High School Theatre production of “A Christmas Carol” — have been postponed.

Please be safe.

In the event of further delays or changes, we will post delay and cancellation notifications on our website and district Facebook, Twitter and Instagram page as well as notify area media outlets.

