Email communication from Asheville City Schools to students’ families:

Good Afternoon Cougar Family,

On behalf of the Asheville City Board of Education, we would like to update you on our district’s Superintendent Search.

As you may know, the search began mid-summer, and we completed the community engagement phase comprised of three surveys and 11 community forums in late September. Meanwhile, our Board Attorney and his office managed the application process, receiving 28 packets by our September 16th deadline.

The Board held its first round of interviews in October. From those interviews, we selected several finalists.

Within the last two weeks, the law firm has been vetting the finalists. Meanwhile, the Board of Education has developed a second round of questions, some of which are based on the input we received from stakeholders during the 11 community forums.

The second round of interviews will be conducted within the next several weeks. The Board will move forward from there.

Although the Board’s best-case scenario involved hiring a new superintendent who would start around January 1, we’ve made it clear that finding the best, long-term fit to lead Asheville City Schools is our top priority. Therefore, the new superintendent’s start date could be anywhere between January 2020 and the end of the school year.

We wanted to say thank you once again to the more than 2,000 stakeholders who participated in our surveys and forums to help shape the profile for our next leader.

All the information regarding our 2019 Superintendent Search can be found here.

Cougar Pride,

Shaunda Sandford, Chair of the Asheville City Board of Education