Press release from Asheville City Schools:

Sent on behalf of the Superintendent and Asheville City Schools Board of Education

February 19, 2018

Greetings Students, Staff and Families,

Safety for our students and staff is extremely important and will always be our top priority. We strive to always remain vigilant and to maintain a high state of readiness on each school campus. The following safety drills are in place: fire drills, tornado drills, perimeter lockdowns, full lockdowns, and evacuations. All students, staff, and visitors are required to participate in these drills.

Asheville City Schools conducts perimeter and full lockdown drills, which is the appropriate response during an active shooter situation. These drills are conducted at least four times a year. Specific actions for drills, exercises, and actual incidents are covered in the District Emergency Operations Plan and Comprehensive Safe School Plan.

FIRE DRILLS: Fire drills are conducted within the first 10 days of school and once per month for every month that students are in the building. Students practice how to exit the building in a quick and orderly manner. Each classroom has a primary exit route, and teachers verify that all students are accounted for once they exit the building.

TORNADO DRILLS: Students are relocated to a designated safe area in the school and are told how to utilize the “duck and cover” position. Tornado drills are usually conducted once per academic year.

PERIMETER LOCKDOWNS: A perimeter lockdown is initiated when there is a potential threat outside of the school. All students remain inside the building, and all building doors that lead outside are locked. Normal school activities continue within the building. Parents/Guardians are able to enter the building with proper identification unless the principal deems otherwise.

FULL LOCKDOWNS: A full lockdown is initiated when there is a potential threat within the school or if there is any uncertainty where the potential threat exists. Students remain locked in their location or in the next safest space should they be in transition to classes. They will remain quiet and unseen and no one may leave their secured area. During the event, entrance into the school is not permitted.

EVACUATION/REUNIFICATION: Our Emergency Plans provide procedures for family reunification should an evacuation be ordered and an alternate site be required. Students are transported to an alternate site and once they arrive and are accounted for, parents/guardians are contacted with pickup location and instructions. Parents/Guardians will be required to provide identification as part of the reunification process. It is also important that the contact information for your child is updated at all times.

Our drill procedures are based on best practices as outlined by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the Department of Homeland Security. While the specifics of each drill have not varied much over the years, other elements have been incorporated in order to increase the levels of readiness and safety on our campuses including an increase in the number of video cameras, door keypad security with remote access, and additional training for staff.

DISTRICT UPDATES: Safety Officer, Ms. Jeanne McGowan, will be meeting with each principal during the week of February 19th. The purpose of the meeting will be to review safety plans, conduct a safety tour of the school and address any questions or concerns. Also, Ms. McGowan will be scheduling meetings with each principal and Safety Team. These meetings will also begin the week of February 19th.

After the meetings, Safety Office McGowan will follow up with the District Safety Team. We will review information, create a plan to implement to make any necessary changes, and provide updates to school and district students and staff and school families.

Please know that safety is our top priority. We strive to make sure that our school buildings and staff buildings are safe so that our students and staff can learn, discover, and thrive!

Educationally yours,

Dr. Denise Patterson, Superintendent

Asheville City Schools Board of Education