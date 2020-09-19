Press release from Asheville City Schools:

Good afternoon students, staff and families. This is Shane Cassida, assistant superintendent of auxiliary services, with a school nutrition update.

I wanted to let you know that beginning next Monday, Sept. 21, our school nutrition staff will be opening four additional drive-thru sites at Asheville High School, Claxton Elementary School, Isaac Dickson Elementary School and Vance Elementary School. Our increased number of sites is the result of our school nutrition staff now working from seven kitchens across the district.

Our staff will also continue to serve meals at our Asheville Middle drive-thru site, as well as our community-based grab and go sites.

Starting Monday, we look forward to greeting you with a smile and delicious meals at:

Asheville High School from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.



Asheville Middle School from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.



Claxton Elementary School from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.



Hillcrest Apartment from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.



Isaac Dickson Elementary School from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.



Klondyke Apartments from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.



Livingston Street Area from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Herb Watts Park from 11:00-11:35 a.m.

Wesley Grant Center from 11:40 a.m.-12:20 p.m.

Walton Street Park from 12:25-1:00 p.m.



Pisgah View Apartments from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.



Vance Elementary School from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.



As a reminder, every child ages 18 and under is eligible to receive breakfasts and lunches at absolutely no cost to their families. So, certainly, keep our Food Distribution Sites in mind when planning your child’s remote learning schedule.