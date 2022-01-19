Press release from Asheville City Schools:

In order to give our buses, high school drivers, staff and families extra time to travel on potentially icy roads, Asheville City Schools will be operating on a two-hour delay for students and staff members tomorrow, Thursday, January 20th. We appreciate our custodians and maintenance staff who spent today salting sidewalks and treating parking lots. Because of their support, we’re excited to see our students and staff members for in-person learning tomorrow.

As always, safety is our primary concern.

Besides our typical “No Buses on Icy Roads” list, yellow buses will be running their regular routes, just two hours later.

A grab-and-go breakfast will also be available for students upon their arrival. And, as a reminder, for Asheville High School and SILSA students, the final day of End of Course testing will occur tomorrow once the school day begins.

We will continue to monitor both local and national weather reports tonight and early tomorrow morning.

In the event of further changes, ACS will send another email and phone call, alert local media outlets as well as post delay and cancellation notifications on our district website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.