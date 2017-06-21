Sixth Year in a Row for this Fabulous Fashion Fundraiser

Since 2012, Asheville Community Theatre has dazzled audiences with Costume Drama: A Fashion Show, an eclectic evening of inventive fashion that showcases the creativity and ingenuity of local designers. This year, designers will present garments made primarily from materials in one of four categories: “Paper,” “Light,” “Ribbon,” and “Trashion.” Costume Drama: A Fashion Show will be held Friday, July 7 at 7:30 pm at the Renaissance Hotel. General admission tickets are $35.00 and VIP tickets are $125.00 and include open bar, appetizers, and priority seating. Tickets are available over the phone at 828-254-1320, online at www.ashevilletheatre.org, or in person at the Asheville Community Theatre Box Office at 35 East Walnut St. in downtown Asheville.

In Costume Drama: A Fashion Show, local designers choose a themed category and create wearable art using elements from that category. There are four design categories; this year, “Trashion” and “Ribbon” are two categories that are new to the runway. Past favorites “Light” and “Paper” are also included. Each category will have a winning designer selected, and one of those four designers will win the overall prize, Best in Show.

“One of the most exciting parts of Costume Drama is getting to hear what materials designers are working with,” said Susan Harper, Executive Director of Asheville Community Theatre. “Though we won’t see any of the garments until the show, we’re hearing reports of dresses made from bread bags, computer cords, and pop tops from soda cans. We can’t imagine what the final looks will be – but we try!”

For the 2017 show, a mix of new and returning designers are competing. Returning designers include last year’s Best in Show winner Tricia Ellis as well as category winners Olivia Mears and Sandy McDaniel. Charles Josef, Sheila Thibodeaux, Carina Lopez, and Susan Sertain are among the other veteran Costume Drama designers. They are joined by other veteran designers as well as many first time entrants, including Edith Covarrubias, who will compete in three of the four categories.

This year’s show offers a true VIP experience beginning at 6:00 pm with a Skyline Pre-Party at the Top of the Plaza space at the Renaissance Asheville Hotel. Guests can nosh on heavy hors d’oeuvres and imbibe at the open bar before heading downstairs for the fashion show. There, all VIP patrons will enjoy priority seating. VIP tickets are $125.00. General admission tickets, which include the fashion show only, are $35.00.

Costume Drama: A Fashion Show is directed by Sara Fields. In addition to matching models with designers, Sara coordinates a volunteer team of local hair and make-up artists, photographers, and videographers.

For more information on Costume Drama: A Fashion Show, please visit www.ashevilletheatre.org or call 828-254-1320.