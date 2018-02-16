Win a fabulous trip for two!

Asheville Community Theatre is sending a lucky winner to Hawaii! (Hint: it could be you!)

Hawaii Raffle tickets are $50 each – only 500 tickets will be sold! Tickets available only through March 4, 2018!

Image courtesy of Asheville Community Theatre

Prize includes:

Flights: 2 round trip Business Class tickets from Charlotte* to Hawaii (arrive Honolulu, depart Maui); 2 “island hopper” tickets from Honolulu to Maui

Flowered lei greeting

Transfers to and from the airport to your hotel

Accommodations for 3 nights at the Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort + 3 nights at the Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa

Tour of Pearl Harbor

Tour of Honolulu

Massages at Maui resort

Old Lahaina Luau – dinner and show for 2

All breakfasts included

$1,000 gift card to purchase surfing lessons, dine, tour, or shop

Estimated Value: $9,300. Tickets can be purchased at avl.mx/4nz

Image courtesy of Asheville Community Theatre

*A different departing airport may be exchanged for Charlotte airport; winner will pay any difference in ticket price.

The drawing will take place the week of March 5, 2018 or whenever all tickets are sold. Travel must be concluded by December 31, 2018.

This is a fundraising project for Asheville Community Theatre, a 501(c)(3) organization, and all Board Members, staff and other affiliated people of ACT are eligible to purchase tickets. An independent legal or accounting firm will supervise the drawing. You need not be present to win.

More info: avl.mx/4o0