Press release from Robert Nicholas:
It’s time for our bi-annual Community Yard Sale @ Asheville Outlets on Saturday, 11/2 from 8 am – 1 pm hosted by Splurge & Uncommon Market. Spaces are $25 (9’x18′). The event will be held in the parking lot to the right of Field & Stream. Asheville Community Yard Sale will feature 90+ spaces chock full of treasures! Habitat for Humanity ReStore will also be there to take donations at 12:30.
Come sell and make some money off your old “junk”! We still have room for more vendors, click the website link to apply. Check out our FB page for event details.
The Community Yard Sale will take place at:
Asheville Outlets (in the parking lot to the right of Field & Stream)
800 Brevard Rd
Asheville, NC 28806
For more information contact:
Robert and Rebecca Nicholas
http://ashevillecommunityyardsale.com/
https://www.facebook.com/ashevillecommunityyardsale/
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.