Press release from Robert Nicholas:

It’s time for our bi-annual Community Yard Sale @ Asheville Outlets on Saturday, 11/2 from 8 am – 1 pm hosted by Splurge & Uncommon Market. Spaces are $25 (9’x18′). The event will be held in the parking lot to the right of Field & Stream. Asheville Community Yard Sale will feature 90+ spaces chock full of treasures! Habitat for Humanity ReStore will also be there to take donations at 12:30.

Come sell and make some money off your old “junk”! We still have room for more vendors, click the website link to apply. Check out our FB page for event details.

The Community Yard Sale will take place at:

Asheville Outlets (in the parking lot to the right of Field & Stream)

800 Brevard Rd

Asheville, NC 28806

For more information contact:

Robert and Rebecca Nicholas

http://ashevillecommunityyardsale.com/

https://www.facebook.com/ashevillecommunityyardsale/