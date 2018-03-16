Press release from City of Asheville:

Asheville City Council will hold a work session at 2 p.m. March 20 in the Council Chamber, second floor of City Hall, 70 Court Plaza.

The agenda for the March 20 City Council work session is available by clicking on this link.

Among items on the agenda are Council discussion to set priorities to address policing in Asheville, and a review of City of Asheville personnel policies and Civil Service Board rules. Council is also slated to discuss a plan to promote the hiring of minority officers. There will also be an operating budget forecast presentation.

The work session is open to the public and will be Livestreamed in real time on the Asheville City Channel at this link. City Council does not normally take public comment at worksessions.

The next formal meeting after the March 20 work session will be on April 10.

For questions, please call the City Clerk’s Office at 828-259-5601.