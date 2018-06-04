Press release from Charles Josef:

Asheville based designer Charles Josef, known for his beautiful bridal and evening gowns, is making waves with his menswear collection. The Retreat Collection for Men, which is designed and made in Asheville, highlights textiles inspired by mermen that Josef has designed himself. The 2018 and 2019 collections feature an expanded group of menswear in his growing Swim and Resort line of clothing. The Charles Josef brand focuses on luxury attire for people who are confident, fun loving, and young at heart. For the destination driven and contemporary man on the go, the collection will deliver new exclusive prints, effortless resort wear, and alternative evening and wedding attire.

The main inspirations for the collection are travel and a thriving lifestyle, with the intention of offering the modern man clothing that keeps him stylish as he navigates through life wherever it may take him. Charles Josef focused on bright Caribbean colors to capitalize on the seasons emerging Summer trends. Many of the swimsuits are made from his custom designed eye-catching fabrics. Dinner jackets are also designed to showcase these exclusive prints with playful and bold themes that make men feel as though they are the only man in the room. The collection also includes bags and hats to make travel fun and easy. Consumers can expect creative, playful, and sexy styling in underwear, swimsuits, printed dress shirts, and evening attire that is versatile and fun to wear.

Charles Josef’s collections are manufactured in Asheville, N.C. The collection will be offered to retailers and sold on the website charlesjosef.com where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.

Charles Josef started designing swimwear after he was faced with a very real problem. Swimsuits that did not fit properly. After many years of creating swimsuits by hand, Charles Josef developed a custom line of products and following of clients that appreciate fit, style and quality in swim and menswear.

The collection was seen recently at The Fashion Excursion in Charlotte, NC and the next Charles Josef New York Show on Tuesday, July 10th at New York Men’s Fashion Week will showcase new looks that will be offered to retailers for Spring and Summer of 2019 in limited edition.

About The Charles Josef Company

Josef began to sew at the age of five with his grandmother, a sample seamstress in the New York Garment district, as his teacher. In addition to menswear, Josef also designs evening and bridal attire for women at his Asheville, N.C. atelier.