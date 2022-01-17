Press release from the Asheville Downtown Association:

The Asheville Downtown Association (ADA) today announced the election of new board and executive committee members. Board members support the ADA’s mission to be a leader and advocate for the vitality of Downtown Asheville.

Bill Durr (Ward & Smith) will serve as president of the board of directors with Beth Lane (McGuire Wood & Bissette) as vice president, Clair Greear (Catawba Brewing) as secretary and Anna Priest (Asheville Bookkeep) as treasurer.

“I am excited and honored to lead the Asheville Downtown Association Board of Directors this year. We are looking forward to an exciting 12 months, as we focus on our advocacy efforts and a return to in-person entertainment events.”

New board members include: Nur Edwards (Asheville Discount Pharmacy), Dexter Hazel (Aloft Asheville Downtown), Jessica Hendrix (YMCA of Western North Carolina), Jill Lieberman (Adapt PR) and Daniel Young (YMI Cultural Center).

“On behalf of the board, I’d like to extend our gratitude to outgoing president, Tommy Dennison for his exceptional service in 2020 and 2021, a challenging time for the association,” added Executive Director Meghan Rogers. “I’m also thrilled to welcome our new board members, representing diverse types of businesses.”

For more information about the Asheville Downtown Association, visit ashevilledowntown.org.