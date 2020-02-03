Press release from the Asheville Downtown Association:

The Asheville Downtown Association (ADA) will host its annual State of Downtown Luncheon, presented by First Bank, on Wednesday, February 26 at noon in the Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville’s Banquet Hall.

2020 ADA Board President Tommy Dennison and Executive Director Meghan Rogers will discuss the association’s program of work for the upcoming year as well as the membership’s top priorities and challenges facing downtown merchants and residents.

“At the beginning of a year, it’s always important to reflect on the prior year’s successes and opportunities for improvement. The issues from last year continue, including affordability, parking and transit, cleanliness and safety, and we must work together to make positive change happen,” said ADA Executive Director Meghan Rogers.

The luncheon will also feature presentations from Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer and Buncombe County Commission Chairman Brownie Newman. Both will discuss their organization’s downtown projects and initiatives.

Tickets are $15 for members of the Asheville Downtown Association and $20 for potential members and include catered lunch. Tickets and information are available online by clicking here.