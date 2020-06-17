The Asheville Downtown Association will host a virtual Independence Day Celebration on the Fourth of July. Set to begin at 4 p.m., the online concert event is presented by Ingles Markets, with support from Explore Asheville, and produced in partnership with the City of Asheville.

Due to the need for physical distancing posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, including guidance from Buncombe County and State health officials, there will be no public fireworks display.

“While we would love to produce a downtown festival for our neighbors, we understand that the health and safety of our community is of the utmost importance,” said Meghan Rogers, Executive Director of the Asheville Downtown Association. “But we also understand how important it is to stay connected especially now, so we’re excited to bring this virtual concert to our community.”

The event will feature eight local Asheville area bands performing at host venues Asheville Music Hall, The Grey Eagle, Isis Music Hall and The Orange Peel. The list of participating musicians will be announced soon. Check the Asheville Downtown Association website and Facebook page for updates.

“Ingles is excited to bring this opportunity along with our friends at the Asheville Downtown Association,” said Melissa Leavell, Director of Advertising for Ingles Markets. “How Asheville has come together to help those in need during the pandemic is extraordinary. Now it’s time to celebrate together and what better way than featuring some of Asheville’s local musicians.”

The City of Asheville has worked in partnership with the Asheville Downtown Association for many years to host a Fourth of July celebration for our community. “The collaboration between our two organizations continues and we are proud to be able to showcase and support local musicians and Asheville music venues with this creative virtual celebration,” said Jon Fillman, City of Asheville Community Event Manager.

Drop in to listen for a while or check out the whole four hours. Tune in to IamAVL’s YouTube channel to enjoy a diverse offering of local music on the Fourth of July holiday. Links to the virtual celebration will be posted on a variety of social media channels, making it easy for people to find, including on Visit Asheville, the City of Asheville and the Asheville Downtown Association’s Facebook pages and Twitter feeds.

“We’d like to thank in advance all of the collaborating venues and musicians, who will be paid for their service during this hard economic time,” said Rogers. “The virtual celebration will showcase the flavor of our culture and community.”