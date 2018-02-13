Press release from HotWorks.org:

As part of our commitment to bring art education into the community, a Youth Art Competition is integrated within a 10×20 booth at the 2nd annual Asheville Fine Art Show, May 19 & 20, 2018 indoors at WNC Agricultural Center/Davis Event Center in Fletcher. Students in grades K-8 or ages 5-13 are encouraged to submit his/her original and personally handmade art that is publicly displayed in the art show the entire weekend under the “Youth Art Competition” tent.

All entries are publicly displayed at the art show the entire weekend. The cost is $3 per entry, with a maximum of two entries per student. Parents receive two complimentary VIP passes to attend the art show upon delivering student art on Friday, May 18 at the show site. Applications can be found at www.hotworks.org/artistapplications.

Join us Sunday, May 20, at 3pm for the Youth Art Competition awards presentation. There is $250 in Youth Art Awards as students begin to learn the rules of being part of a professional art show. The program brings families to the art show and exposes them to great art. Each youth art winner will receive a gorgeous two-foot long ribbon along with one of four prizes:

One $100 – “Best of Youth Art”

Three $50 – “Awards of Excellence”

Our mission at the Asheville Fine Art Show of multicultural arts promotion, cultural diversity, and positive image remain strong. We are proud to continue our popular Youth Art Competition program, sponsored by Institute for the Arts & Education, a 501c3 non-profit organization.

The 2nd annual Asheville Fine Art Show at WNC Ag Center features an exclusive slice of unique and elite artists from the entire nation. We look forward to continuing our great relationships with sponsors, artists, press, and all of our fans. Show Director/Producer Patty Narozny is committed to making sure that this year’s event builds upon her exceptional reputation and her commitment to excellence.

For more information, please visit www.hotworks.org or call Show Producer/Director Patty Narozny

@ 941-755-3088. www.facebook.com/hotworksartshows

We look forward to seeing you at the Asheville Fine Art Show, at WNC Ag Center in Fletcher. Event hours are Saturday, May 19 and Sunday, May 20, from 10-5 daily!

See Art, Love Art, Buy Art! See you There!