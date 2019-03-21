Press release from Asheville Fire Department:

The Asheville Fire Department has been working closely with technology partner First Due to release Community Connect, an application focused on protecting residents and their property in the most effective way possible during an incident or major disaster. Community Connect is a secure, easy to use platform that allows residents to share critical information about their household in order to aid first responders and emergency service personnel to respond more efficiently and effectively and ultimately result in better incident outcomes.

Community Connect is completely voluntary and residents are individually able to decide what information they are comfortable sharing. Residents simply create a profile, enter critical property and occupant information which is then made available to public safety agencies at the time of dispatch. Data provided by residence within Community Connect is 100% secure and is used only for the purpose of better serving the resident during emergency situations.

“When responding to a residence, there is often critical information that would assist in how we respond to that incident. Letting us know who the best point of contact is in case of an emergency, if yourself or family members have functional needs that we should prepare for or even if you have any pets you’d like us to know about, can really help us serve you in the most effective and caring way possible when it matters most,” states Chief Dan Flinn.

Community Connect is now available for the resident to create profiles and begin to use.