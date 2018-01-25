Press release from Asheville Fire Department:

Asheville, NC – Through dedication and commitment to making our community a safer place to live, The Asheville Fire Department proudly receives an official letter from the Office of State Fire Marshal and the Department of Insurance announcing that state officials have awarded Asheville with a new fire district rating! Asheville’s current rating of 3 will officially become a 2 on May 1, 2018. This improved fire suppression rating not only means AFD is better equipped to respond to emergencies but this better rating continues to significantly lower insurance rates in our City.

State law requires OSFM officials to inspect departments serving districts of 100,000 people or less as part of the North Carolina Response Rating System. Among other things, the routine inspections look for proper staffing levels, sufficient equipment, proper maintenance of equipment, communications capabilities and availability of water source. “I’d like to congratulate Chief Burnette for the department’s performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” said Commissioner Causey. “The residents of Asheville should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.”