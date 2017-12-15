Asheville Fire Fighters Association gives coats to local children

Asheville Fire Fighters Association – IAFF Local 332 will be handing out coats to local children once again this winter season. Asheville Fire Fighters Association, in partnership with the Professional Fire Fighters and Paramedics of North Carolina, will be participating in Operation Warm. Operation Warm’s mission is to place brand new, American made coats in the hands of children in need. This will be the 4th year that AFFA/PFFPNC will be participating jointly in Operation Warm. Operation Warm is also one of the flagship charities for the International Association of Fire Fighters.

Members from Asheville Fire Fighters Association will be handing out coats to children at Oakley Elementary and Bell Elementary on Monday, December 18 beginning at 10 a.m. Deliveries will be made at Bell, and members will then move to Oakley to make deliveries.

Information about Operation Warm can be found at www.operationwarm.org

Inquiries and further information on Monday’s event can be made to AFFA Secretary/Treasurer Matt Balance at MBallanceLocal865@gmail.com or at 828-545-2698.