Press release from the Asheville Firefighters Association:

Students at Estes Elementary will have even more incentive to read this school year — because they can earn a chance to ride to school in a fire truck.

A pair of Asheville fire fighters has started a program to encourage local kids to read more. Lieutenant John Ellis and Senior fire fighter James Mengel say “Asheville Fire Fighters for Literacy” will encourage kids to dig into more books as the school year begins. The pair has the backing of the Asheville Fire Fighters Association.

“Kids love fire fighters, and fire fighters love kids,” said Ellis, who has been with AFD since 2008. “This will be so fun for everyone involved, the kids will see how great it is to read and hopefully continue that for the rest of their lives.”

Each year, students at one area school will tally the number of books they read. The student who reads the most will get to ride to school one day like a true Literacy Superhero, riding in on an AFD fire truck with a group of fire fighters there to welcome them.

In addition, fire fighters will schedule several read-aloud sessions during the semester, when kids will have a chance to read their favorite books to fire fighters.

Senior fire fighter James Mengel started a similar program in his hometown of Matthews, so he knows the difference it can make in the life of area students.

“Studies show that getting kids to read is one of the most important steps to success down the road,” Mengel said. “Asheville fire fighters take a lot of pride in Asheville, and want to do everything we can to put our local kids on the track to prosperity.”

The program will kick off with a pep rally at 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 25. A different school will be selected every semester. The program’s coordinators plan to make sure every school serving city residents gets a turn participating.

“We are so excited to have the Asheville fire fighters join our Estes teachers in encouraging our students to read this year,” said Estes Principal Paula Pinkerton. “What a great partnership this is. As Mr. Mengel stated, reading is one of the most important steps to success. What an awesome way to support our students with their reading goals. Our students will greatly benefit from the firefighters’ literacy program. We are thankful that Mrs. Trantham, our Assistant Principal, worked with the Asheville fire fighters to bring this unique literacy program to Estes.”

Fire fighters are accepting donations of books appropriate for children ages 6-11. Monetary donations to buy books can also be made to the Asheville Firefighters Association, Local 332. All donations made to the AFFA are tax-deductible. Fire fighters also hope to bring corporate sponsors on board with large-scale book donations.

For information, contact John Ellis at 828-329-8407 or James Mengel at 919-451-7929.