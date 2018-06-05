Press release from Asheville Gallery of Arts:

Asheville Gallery of Art’s July show, “Bright & Bold,” will feature the work of Bee Adams, whose dynamic, colorful paintings simultaneously tease and delight the eye. The show runs July 1-31 during gallery hours, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. The gallery, located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park, will host a reception for the artist on Friday, July 6, from 5-8 p.m. Everyone is cordially invited to stop by.

From iconic local landmarks to tobacco barns, florals, and abstracts, the artist creates signature works that are masterfully executed in exuberant colors. “I do love color and use it freely in my paintings. I like keeping my paintings fresh and exciting and use a variety of mediums in that process,” she says. Whatever her subject, she is fearless in her interpretations. “My paintings aren’t careful architectural renderings, but vibrant celebrations that allow the viewer to encounter the familiar anew.”

Prior to relocating to Asheville six years ago, Bee was active in the Denver art scene for over 40 years, including solo showings at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder. She also lived in Brussels where she “took particular joy in capturing the intricate buildings throughout Europe with quick sketches.” Bee’s work currently can be found at Asheville Gallery of Art and at Chiesa Restaurant, 152 Montford Ave, Asheville. She also welcomes scheduled visits to her studio in East Asheville.

Adams’ work, as well as the paintings of the other 30 gallery members will be on display and for sale through the month of July. For further information about this show, you can contact Asheville Gallery of Art at (828) 251-5796, visit the gallery website at www.ashevillegallery-of-art.com, or go to the gallery Facebook page.