Press release from Asheville GreenWorks:

Asheville GreenWorks, the organization working to preserve and protect Asheville’s urban forest and rivers through waste reduction and recycling, tree planting, litter cleanup projects, and educational programming, is excited to announce a new lineup of free tree workshops this spring. In an effort to protect Asheville’s trees from damage and removal, the community events will convey the value of urban forests and teach best care practices.

Beginning this month and running through June, GreenWorks will host four workshops covering tree pruning, planting, biology andadvanced principles of tree care and management. At each workshop participants will also learn about the current initiatives underway by the City of Asheville’s Tree Commission.

“As Asheville continues to grow and be developed, there is an increased need for information on the state of our city’s trees and how we can best work together to care for our urban forest,” says GreenWorks’ Executive Director Dawn Chavez.

All are welcome to attend these free workshops. At the first event, held at Enka Village on Tuesday, March 20, participants will be able to practice pruning trees to promote healthy structure. The second workshop, held on April 22, will focus on how to prepare a site for tree planting.

Asheville GreenWorks Tree Workshops:

-Workshop #1: Tree Care Basics – Pruning

-Workshop #2: Tree Care Basics – Planting

-Workshop #3: Asheville Trees 101

-Workshop #4: Asheville Trees 201 Advanced Principles of Tree Care and Management

For additional information on these workshops and other GreenWorks’ events, please visit www.ashevillegreenworks.org/events.