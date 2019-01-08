Press release from Asheville GreenWorks:

Asheville GreenWorks is accepting submissions of designs for its Trashion Show until January 25, 2019. GreenWorks will host the Environmental Awards and Trashion Show on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 5 pm.The event is hosted by the DoubleTree by Hilton Asheville-Biltmore at 114 Hendersonville Road in Asheville, NC 28803.

This is the second annual Trashion Show by Asheville GreenWorks and it pairs with the prestigious Environmental Excellence Awards ceremony. Designers and artists throughout Asheville will come together to create one of a kind wearable fashion made from items headed to the landfill or recycling facility, or that have served their purpose and reached the end of their life.

“Last year’s event was amazing and this year’s promises to be even better. The innovative designs that artists create are unbelievable and showcase a desire to reduce waste in our environment.” says Dawn Chavez, GreenWorks Executive Director.

Artists and designers can submit their design ideas to be considered for the Trashion Show by completing a simple online application and more details about the show can be found at www.ashevillegreenworks.org/trashion. The deadline to submit is January 25, 2019. Applicants will be notified within one week of the deadline and there is no fee to enter. Individuals, teams and businesses are encouraged to apply. Awards will be given for the best design in each category.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at ashevillegreenworks.org/trashion. Tiered ticket pricing that works for all budgets ($50 general admission, $75 VIP) will go to support GreenWorks’ Programs. Organizations wishing to sponsor the event can contact Megan Travi at megan@ashevillegreenworks.org or (828) 254-1776.