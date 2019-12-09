Press release from Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity:

Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity (AAHH) is currently accepting applications for its affordable homeownership program. AAHH is an Equal Opportunity Housing provider that serves local residents who earn 70% or less of AMI (Area Median Income) and who meet other program qualifications. Detailed information is available at ashevillehabitat.org or by calling 828-251-5702.

According to the Bowen National Research Group, nearly 18,000 local renter households pay “disproportionately high shares of their income towards housing.” 46% pay more than 30% of their income on housing, and over 19% pay more than 50%. If you are cost-burdened by housing and you’re ready to move from renter to owner in 2020, attend an upcoming 1-hour information session at Habitat’s Administrative Office (33 Meadow Rd. Asheville, NC 28803).

Saturday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m.

Did you know?

Mortgage payments range from $550 to $656/month, depending on house and family size. For most Habitat homeowners, their mortgage payment is lower than what they had paid in rent.

Did you know?

Homeowners contribute at least 200 hours of sweat equity (volunteer service) as part of their partnership with Habitat. This includes helping to build their home, the homes of their neighbors, volunteering in the ReStore, and taking homeownership preparation classes like Manage Your Money and Basic Home Maintenance.

Habitat provides a hand up to people who are working hard to build better futures for themselves and their families. When more of our neighbors have safe, stable and affordable housing, everyone wins.