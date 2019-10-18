Press release from the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity:
The Asheville Habitat ReStore is pleased to announce the winners of its eighth annual ReStore ReUse Contest. With twice as many entries as past years, the judging panel had some tough decisions to make when reviewing all 70 entries. The cat patio and cat condo, chandeliers and lamps constructed of coils from old mattresses, outdoor beverage station and indoor bar, mosaic art from old dishes, and all the other projects made from predominantly reused materials revealed creativity and cleverness.
Congratulations to the 2019 ReStore ReUse Contest winners!
Best in Show – Gary Burns: a 2001 Steampunk PT Cruiser! You may have seen this amazing art car around town. It’s adorned with various pieces of copper, steel, aluminum and more – items that most people would consider trash, have been repurposed into a traveling art show!
Furniture – Richard Craver: old dresser repurposed into a seat with storage
Homesteading – Destiny Martin: an outdoor kitchen for canning and preserving, made of nearly 100% reused materials
Live/Work Space – Wayne Ruth: a cargo van converted into a camper using largely reused and recycled materials
Home Decor – Jan Kresge: an old console TV turned into a puppy’s private space
Youth – Emily Lunsford: dollhouse furniture and décor crafted from fabric scraps and other recycled material
-more-
Photos of all entries, including the winners, can be seen in this online photo album.
Entries were judged on quality of design and execution; replicability of concept; clarity of description; and quality of photos. Winners received a gift certificate to the Habitat ReStore.
The judging panel included:
Scott Stetson – ReStore General Manager
Joel Johnson – Habitat’s Home Repair Manager
Shannon Kauffman – Habitat homeowner, staff member & ReUse enthusiast
Jeff Tallman – past ReUse Contest winner
Chelsea Rath – Asheville GreenWorks’s Community Engagement Coordinator
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.