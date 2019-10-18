Press release from the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity:

The Asheville Habitat ReStore is pleased to announce the winners of its eighth annual ReStore ReUse Contest. With twice as many entries as past years, the judging panel had some tough decisions to make when reviewing all 70 entries. The cat patio and cat condo, chandeliers and lamps constructed of coils from old mattresses, outdoor beverage station and indoor bar, mosaic art from old dishes, and all the other projects made from predominantly reused materials revealed creativity and cleverness.

Congratulations to the 2019 ReStore ReUse Contest winners!

Best in Show – Gary Burns: a 2001 Steampunk PT Cruiser! You may have seen this amazing art car around town. It’s adorned with various pieces of copper, steel, aluminum and more – items that most people would consider trash, have been repurposed into a traveling art show!

Furniture – Richard Craver: old dresser repurposed into a seat with storage

Homesteading – Destiny Martin: an outdoor kitchen for canning and preserving, made of nearly 100% reused materials

Live/Work Space – Wayne Ruth: a cargo van converted into a camper using largely reused and recycled materials

Home Decor – Jan Kresge: an old console TV turned into a puppy’s private space

Youth – Emily Lunsford: dollhouse furniture and décor crafted from fabric scraps and other recycled material

-more-

Photos of all entries, including the winners, can be seen in this online photo album.

Entries were judged on quality of design and execution; replicability of concept; clarity of description; and quality of photos. Winners received a gift certificate to the Habitat ReStore.

The judging panel included:

Scott Stetson – ReStore General Manager

Joel Johnson – Habitat’s Home Repair Manager

Shannon Kauffman – Habitat homeowner, staff member & ReUse enthusiast

Jeff Tallman – past ReUse Contest winner

Chelsea Rath – Asheville GreenWorks’s Community Engagement Coordinator